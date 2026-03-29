LSU sororities and fraternities reveal newly built home to Baton Rouge family

BATON ROUGE — Habitat for Humanity partnered with LSU's sororities and fraternities to build a home for a Baton Rouge family.

The partnership, which began in 2004, was part of the university's 21st annual Greek Week build. The home was revealed to the family on Saturday.

This is the 38th build that the school has completed, with about 500 sorority and fraternity members working alongside volunteers and the future homeowner for a week to complete the home.

"She's so inspired by all of us as the Greek community, but also we're so inspired by her," Greek Week co-lead Caitlyn Story said. "Every single day, she showed up and showed out. No matter what. No matter if it's hot or if it's cold, she's just genuinely been so in awe of this whole experience, and seeing a house being built in literally a week is just an incredible sight.

Students said the most fulfilling part of Greek Week is seeing the impact students can have on the Baton Rouge community.