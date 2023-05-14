85°
LSU Softball will host NCAA Regional, Tigers selected as the 10th seed

1 hour 8 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, May 14 2023 May 14, 2023 May 14, 2023 6:35 PM May 14, 2023 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon
LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will be a regional host. The Tigers get the 10 seed and will play Prairie View A&M on game 1

Louisiana-Lafayette is also in the regional. The two teams split the season series earlier this year. The Baton Rouge Regional will start on May 19.

The Tigers were 40-15 on the year, but had a disappointing end the SEC Tournament, going one and done vs Mississippi State.

Baton Rouge Regional:

  1. LSU
  2. Louisiana-Lafayette
  3. Omaha
  4. Prairie View

