LSU Softball will host NCAA Regional, Tigers selected as the 10th seed

LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will be a regional host. The Tigers get the 10 seed and will play Prairie View A&M on game 1

Louisiana-Lafayette is also in the regional. The two teams split the season series earlier this year. The Baton Rouge Regional will start on May 19.

The Tigers were 40-15 on the year, but had a disappointing end the SEC Tournament, going one and done vs Mississippi State.

Baton Rouge Regional: