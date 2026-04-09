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LSU softball to host Arizona for annual Strikeout Ovarian Cancer Game/All for Alex game
BATON ROUGE - No. 21 LSU softball is back at Tiger Park this weekend, but stepping out of the SEC to host No. 12 Arizona.
The series starts on Friday night, but Saturday will be a special day for LSU as they host the 13th annual Geaux Teal Ovarian Cancer Awareness Walk followed by the Strikeout Ovarian Cancer game.
All 15 teams across the SEC will wear teal on Saturday to honor the legacy of former Mississippi State softball player, Alex Wilcox, who died of ovarian cancer in 2018.
The Geaux Teal Walk will begin with a short ceremony inside Tiger Park at 9:30 a.m. Participants can register for the mile-and-a-half walk starting at 8:30 a.m., or register online here.
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Game one of the LSU vs Arizona series is set for Friday at 6 p.m. on the SEC Network+.
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