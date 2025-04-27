Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball ties series with Florida after 2-1 win Sunday
BATON ROUGE - After getting run-ruled on Saturday in game one, LSU softball stormed back in game two to beat Florida and tie the series. The final score was 2-1.
The scoring started with redshirt freshman Tori Edwards hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was her 18th homer of the season and second in the series.
Florida tied the game 1-1 off on an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning.
In the bottom of the seventh, Sierra Daniel walked it off with an RBI single for the Tigers to win game two.
Pitcher Sydney Berzon performed much better on Sunday. Berzon threw seven innings and allowed two hits, one run, four walks and four strikeouts.
LSU will face Florida in the rubber match on Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
-
9 people killed when a vehicle plows into a Filipino street festival...
-
Volunteers, law enforcement participate in National Drug Take Back Day
-
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
-
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game...
-
Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
-
Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them