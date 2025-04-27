LSU softball ties series with Florida after 2-1 win Sunday

Image Courtesy: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE - After getting run-ruled on Saturday in game one, LSU softball stormed back in game two to beat Florida and tie the series. The final score was 2-1.

The scoring started with redshirt freshman Tori Edwards hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning. It was her 18th homer of the season and second in the series.

Florida tied the game 1-1 off on an RBI double in the top of the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Sierra Daniel walked it off with an RBI single for the Tigers to win game two.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon performed much better on Sunday. Berzon threw seven innings and allowed two hits, one run, four walks and four strikeouts.

LSU will face Florida in the rubber match on Monday evening at 6 p.m. at Tiger Park. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.