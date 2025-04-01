76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball scores 12 runs in final two innings to beat McNeese

1 hour 33 minutes 31 seconds ago Tuesday, April 01 2025 Apr 1, 2025 April 01, 2025 9:03 PM April 01, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

LAKE CHARLES - The LSU softball team is back in the win column thanks to a comeback victory over McNeese.

The Tigers trailed the Cowgirls 2-0 going into the sixth inning, but then scored 6 runs in the sixth and 6 in the seventh to beat McNeese 12-2.

Maddox McKee, McKenzie Redoutey, and Tori Edwards each hit home runs for LSU. Jayden Heavener got the win in the circle, tossing seven innings and allowing just two runs.

Trending News

LSU, now 32-4, will host Alabama on Friday to start a three-game weekend series.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days