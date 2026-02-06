45°
LSU softball run rules NC State in season opener
BATON ROUGE - No. 16 LSU softball starts their 2026 season 1-0 after beating NC State 11-3 Thursday night in Tiger Park.
Sophomore pitcher Jayden Heavener got the opening day start and finished with 5 innings pitched, 2 hits, 3 runs, 3 walks and 10 strikeouts.
As a team, the Tigers scored 11 runs on 10 hits. Jalia Lassiter led the team going 2-for-2 at the plate with 3 RBI.
The Tigers are back in action on Friday when they face Nevada at 3 p.m. and another game with the Wolfpack at 5:30 p.m.
