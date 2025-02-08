LSU Softball opens the 2025 season with two wins over Charlotte and Central Arkansas

BATON ROUGE - No. 9/10 LSU Softball opened their season on Friday at Tiger Park with a double header in the Tiger Classic. The Tigers won both games against Charlotte and Central Arkansas.

In the first game against Charlotte, fans saw the debut of freshman pitcher, Jayden Heavener.

Heavener became the first left handed pitcher LSU has had since 1997 and she became the first LSU Softball player to pitch a perfect game in her collegiate debut.

Heavener pitched 6 innings with 13 strikeouts and zero walks, runs or hits as LSU beat Charlotte 8-0.

In the second game against Central Arkansas, junior Sydney Berzon got the start in the circle. She pitched five innings, only allowing two hits and recorded 5 strikeouts.

LSU also got their first homerun of the season in the fourth inning. Maci Bergeron let one fly over the wall in center field for a two-run homer.

That solidified the mercy rule win for the Tigers. They won 10-0 in four and a half innings.

LSU will play again on Saturday. They will face Charlotte again at 1:30 p.m. and then face Central Arkansas around 4.