LSU Softball headed into NCAA Tournament as No. 9 seed, will host regional

Photo: @LSUSoftball

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers have been selected as a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Softball Tournament making it their 25th appearance in the post season. This is the eighth time in the last nine years that LSU hosted a regional.

Head coach Beth Torina and her Tigers will host the Baton Rouge Regional with Jackson State, Southern Illinois and Cal coming to town.

LSU is coming off of a semi final loss in the SEC tournament, but the Tigers say that the experience they've had in the conference this season has prepared them for the post season.

All 13 SEC teams have qualified for the NCAA Tournament and eight teams will host a regional.

LSU has not faced Jackson State, Southern Illinois or Cal this season. Coach Torina is not underestimating their opponents as they enter the post season.

"I think it'll be a tough, tough weekend, I'm sure. Every team is so deserving from this point on. They've all won a lot of games in order to be here, so we'll have our work cut out for us as we would any weekend. We'll have to make sure that we're prepared and show up with our best," Torina said after the selection show.

LSU will face Jackson State in game two of the Baton Rouge Regional Friday at 5:00 p.m. at Tiger Park. That game will be broadcasted on the SEC Network.

The first game of the Baton Rouge Regional will be between Southern Illinois and Cal. That game gets started at 2:30 p.m. and will be broadcasted on ESPN+.