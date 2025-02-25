54°
LSU softball head coach Beth Torina speaks ahead of road trip to California
BATON ROUGE - LSU softball head coach Beth Torina spoke on Tuesday about the Tigers' 14-0 undefeated start to the season. She says there have been several new opportunities early this year for LSU's offense to shine.
The Tigers are scheduled to play five games in Fullerton, California against UCLA, Cal St. Fullerton, Utah, Notre Dame and Weber State in the Judi Garman Classic.
