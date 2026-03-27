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LSU softball falls to Oklahoma in extra innings

1 hour 23 minutes 53 seconds ago Friday, March 27 2026 Mar 27, 2026 March 27, 2026 9:16 PM March 27, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball falls in game one to Oklahoma 3-2 in extra innings.

The Tigers maintained a lead for most of the game when Jalia Lassiter hit a solo home run in the third inning.

However, in the seventh inning, the third-ranked Sooners scored 2 runs to take the lead. LSU would respond in the bottom of the seventh when Alix Franklin hit an RBI single to tie the game. 

In the eighth inning, Oklahoma had the bases loaded and were able to take the lead on a sac fly.

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LSU falls in game one, but they'll face off again in game two on Saturday at 11 a.m.

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