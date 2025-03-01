81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU softball ends California trip with win over Weber State

53 minutes 57 seconds ago Saturday, March 01 2025 Mar 1, 2025 March 01, 2025 1:38 PM March 01, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

FULLERTON, California - The No. 5 LSU softball team finished its California trip with a win Saturday over Weber State.

The Tigers scored four runs in the second inning and three in the third en route to a 9-1 victory.

LSU's Danieca Coffey went 2-for-3 at the plate with a grand slam. Fellow Tiger Jalia Lassiter was 3-for-3 on the day, with a single, double, and a triple.

LSU finishes the west coast swing 4-1 and improves to 18-1 overall. The Tigers host Louisiana Monroe on Wednesday.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days