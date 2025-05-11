LSU softball earns 10 seed in NCAA Tournament

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team will host an NCAA Regional for the third straight season.

The 41-14 Tigers earned the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament, and as a result, they will host a four-team regional this upcoming week.

The LSU softball team earns the No. 10 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament!



The Tigers play Southeastern in the first round of the Baton Rouge Regional ??#LSU@WBRZ pic.twitter.com/7Jb6siLGKb — Jack Schemmel (@Jack_Schemmel27) May 11, 2025

LSU will play No. 4 Southeastern on Friday in the opening round of the double-elimination regional. The Tigers beat the Lions 3-2 back on February 9. Uconn and Nebraska are the other two teams in the bracket.