LSU softball drops series at Auburn, loses finale in extra innings

PHOTO COURTESY OF LSU SPORTS

AUBURN, AL - No. 12/13 LSU (34-10, 7-8 SEC) lost a heartbreaker to No. 21/24 Auburn (32-13, 9-6 SEC), 1-0 in nine innings Sunday afternoon at Jane B. Moore Field.

“Our team fought hard,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We played one of the nations best pitchers and she had a really good day today. I thought our pitchers matched her pitch for pitch, but we didn’t get the final timely hit.”

LSU threatened in the ninth, putting runners on first and second with no outs, but a double play the next at bat ended the threat.

Auburn put a runner on first with one out before she advanced to second on a fielder's choice. Junior outfielder Makayla Packer knocked a single to right field to drive in the game winning run from second.

Freshman pitcher Sydney Berzon (12-4) was charged with the loss Sunday after throwing six strikeouts and allowed one run on four hits in 5.2 innings of work. Berzon moves into 9th place for most strikeouts as a freshman in program history with 95 punch outs this season.

Sophomore pitcher Raelin Chaffin got the nod to start the game but received no decision after 3.0 innings in the circle. She struck out one batter and held Auburn’s offense to no runs on three hits and three walks.

Auburn’s junior pitcher Shelby Lowe (4-4) collected the win, throwing one strikeout and holding LSU to no hits and no runs through 0.1 innings. Junior pitcher Maddie Pentra did much of the heavy lifting with seven strikeouts in 8.2 innings.