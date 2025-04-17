LSU softball drops doubleheader to South Carolina and loses first SEC series

BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team went into Sunday with two losses this spring. After a doubleheader with South Carolina, they now have four this season.

Game 1

#10 South Carolina 5, #3 LSU 3 (8 innings)

Game 2

#10 South Carolina 4, #3 LSU 1

South Carolina wins the series against the Tigers. After a win Friday night for LSU, Saturday's game was rescheduled for Sunday due to inclement weather.

LSU had a 2-1 lead for much of game 2 of the series. However, they allowed the Gamecocks to catch up in the seventh inning.

LSU tied it up in the bottom of the seventh, so that forced extra innings. South Carolina scored two more runs in the top of the eighth and LSU did not have an answer, losing game two 5-3.

The rubber match also did not go LSU's way. While they did out-hit South Carolina 6-5, they couldn't produce many runs from that. Their lone run came from a Savanna Bedell ground out in the second inning.

However, Tiger freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener did record 10 strikeouts in the third game, providing a bright spot for LSU's performance.

LSU is now 31-4 this season and 6-3 in SEC play. The Tigers travel to Lake Charles to play McNeese on Tuesday.