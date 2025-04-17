Latest Weather Blog
LSU softball drops doubleheader to South Carolina and loses first SEC series
BATON ROUGE - The LSU softball team went into Sunday with two losses this spring. After a doubleheader with South Carolina, they now have four this season.
Game 1
#10 South Carolina 5, #3 LSU 3 (8 innings)
Game 2
#10 South Carolina 4, #3 LSU 1
South Carolina wins the series against the Tigers. After a win Friday night for LSU, Saturday's game was rescheduled for Sunday due to inclement weather.
LSU had a 2-1 lead for much of game 2 of the series. However, they allowed the Gamecocks to catch up in the seventh inning.
Trending News
LSU tied it up in the bottom of the seventh, so that forced extra innings. South Carolina scored two more runs in the top of the eighth and LSU did not have an answer, losing game two 5-3.
The rubber match also did not go LSU's way. While they did out-hit South Carolina 6-5, they couldn't produce many runs from that. Their lone run came from a Savanna Bedell ground out in the second inning.
However, Tiger freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener did record 10 strikeouts in the third game, providing a bright spot for LSU's performance.
LSU is now 31-4 this season and 6-3 in SEC play. The Tigers travel to Lake Charles to play McNeese on Tuesday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Guns-N-Hoses fundraiser happening in Hammond to benefit autism awareness
-
Advocates, experts call for action on steps of Capitol on Black Maternal...
-
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in Denham Springs, family says
-
Two displaced after early morning house fire in Baton Rouge; home total...
-
WBRZ RETRO WEEK: Celebrating 70 years of WBRZ on the air with...