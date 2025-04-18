LSU softball attempts to even series against Texas on Friday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas - No. 9 LSU softball will try to get back on track in Game 2 against the No. 3 Texas Longhorns on Friday afternoon.

The Tigers collapsed in the final two innings of their game against Texas on Thursday, as the Longhorns walked it off to win 7-3.

LSU freshman pitcher Jayden Heavener is expected to be in the circle to start Game 2. Heavener has an 11-3 record this season, ranks No. 5 in the SEC with 123 strikeouts, and has a 2.70 ERA. She has the third-lowest opposing batting average in the conference at .162 and has recorded five games with double-digit strikeouts this season.

First pitch is set for 4:30 p.m. on Friday and will air on SEC Network+. Saturday's Game 3 matchup starts at 11 a.m.