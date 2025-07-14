LSU sets the tone at SEC Media Days, eyes strong start to 2025 football season

ATLANTA - Head Coach Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers kicked off a jam-packed week of SEC Media Days on Monday morning, previewing the 2025 college football season.

Kelly emphasized that starting 1-0 is a top priority for the Tigers as they open the season on the road against Clemson on Saturday, August 30, live on WBRZ.

LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, receiver Chris Hilton and linebacker Whit Weeks also spoke with the media about the highly anticipated season.

Watch all the interviews from SEC Media Days below!