LSU set to increase ticket prices for women's basketball; football tickets could soon cost more too

BATON ROUGE - LSU's Board of Supervisors is poised to approve a price hike for season tickets to watch the women's basketball team in wake of the Tigers' national title run. The board will also vote on a price increase for LSU football tickets that will be contingent on possible SEC scheduling shake-ups after the 2024 season.

The board's Friday agenda includes a vote to wave through increased fees for the women's basketball team starting with the 2024 season. Depending on seat location, season ticket prices will increase anywhere from $25 to $75. That effectively amounts to a game-to-game price increase of $1.47 to $4.41, according to board documents.

LSU Athletics tells the board it anticipates the change to bring a $320,000 increase in revenue based on current ticket trends.

It coincides with a historic contract extension for Head Coach Kim Mulkey, which the board is expected to approve in that same meeting.

The board will also discuss a trigger amendment that would change the cost of football season tickets should the SEC add another conference game to the Tigers' schedule. LSU is currently slated to play eight conference games in 2024, with Texas and Oklahoma being added to the SEC mix. Prices will change if that number goes up to nine.

The proposal would also increase the cost of student tickets by around 15 percent should an additional home game be added to the schedule.

It's worth noting the proposal also suggests that some fans in general seating areas could be paying less on average per game.

LSU women's basketball and football last saw ticket prices increase in 2021 and 2020, respectively.

You can see the full proposal for football ticketing and parking changes here, or click here to see the full Board of Supervisors agenda for Friday.