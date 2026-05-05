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LSU senior uses Alopecia to inspire others to accomplish dreams

2 hours 43 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, May 05 2026 May 5, 2026 May 05, 2026 9:44 AM May 05, 2026 in 2une In
Source: WBRZ
By: Caitlin Lacomb

BATON ROUGE- An LSU student is breaking barriers and changing lives with her new mentorship program, Alo Bloom. 

The program is for young people dealing with Alopecia.

Kalayna Walker has firsthand experience with alopecia, but she hasn't let it stop her from achieving her dream.

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Walker joined 2une In's John Pastorek to discuss how she's helping others dream big.

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