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LSU senior uses Alopecia to inspire others to accomplish dreams
BATON ROUGE- An LSU student is breaking barriers and changing lives with her new mentorship program, Alo Bloom.
The program is for young people dealing with Alopecia.
Kalayna Walker has firsthand experience with alopecia, but she hasn't let it stop her from achieving her dream.
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Walker joined 2une In's John Pastorek to discuss how she's helping others dream big.
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