LSU season ticket holders told to expect different seats, possibly fewer tickets

BATON ROUGE – LSU is evaluating the allowable capacity in Tiger Stadium for football amid the ongoing coronavirus situation.

Click HERE for the latest on coronavirus in Louisiana.

In an email to season ticket holders Friday afternoon, LSU also said it was likely seats will not be in holders’ usual location, but will “relocate seats as near to the original location as possible.”

“...Relocation is necessary due to capacity restrictions and public health directives,” the Athletics Department said.

People with multiple season ticket seats may receive a reduction in seat allotment depending on capacity in Tiger Stadium, LSU said.

Season ticket holders who want to return 2020 tickets must fill out a form and chose to make the tickets a tax-deductible donation, a rollover to the 2021 season or a refund. A link to the form was emailed to ticket holders after 2 p.m. Friday. The form must be filled out by Friday, August 14.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz