57°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's top running back Logan Diggs enters transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU's second-leading rusher and top-leading running back, Logan Diggs, entered the transfer portal Friday.
Diggs, the junior who transferred from Notre Dame to LSU, posted 119 carries for 653 yards, seven touchdowns and 5.5 yards per carry. He was second in the team in rushing yards behind quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Trending News
Diggs was a three-star running back recruit who played for Archbishop Rummel in Metairie
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Garbage truck machinery gets tangled in electric wires on Lorri Burgess Avenue
-
The new posted speed limit on I-10 West is 45 mph, but...
-
Potential development on Burbank Drive gets pushback
-
Crews preparing to overlay Airline Highway in Prairieville; overnight work begins Sunday
-
New Year's Day violence underscores problems with juvenile justice