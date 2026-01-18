35°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU's Tiger Girls dance team secures two second-place finishes at national championship
ORLANDO — LSU's dance team is returning home with two awards following the 2026 UDA College and Dance Team National Championships on Sunday.
The Tiger Girls secured two second-place finishes at the competition, placing in both the Hip Hop and Jazz categories.
The second-place finish in Jazz is the highest Jazz placement in the program's history.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge residents protest ICE following shootings in Minnesota
-
Mid City Gras hosts annual Mardi Gras Ball to raise money amidst...
-
The Walls Project's annual MLK Fest transforms community spaces in Baton Rouge
-
$50 million development in North Baton Rouge to bring new grocery store...
-
Baton Rouge residents protest ICE following shootings in Minnesota