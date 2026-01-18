35°
LSU's Tiger Girls dance team secures two second-place finishes at national championship

1 hour 45 minutes 6 seconds ago Sunday, January 18 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ORLANDO — LSU's dance team is returning home with two awards following the 2026 UDA College and Dance Team National Championships on Sunday. 

The Tiger Girls secured two second-place finishes at the competition, placing in both the Hip Hop and Jazz categories. 

The second-place finish in Jazz is the highest Jazz placement in the program's history. 

