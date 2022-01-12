LSU's road gymnastics meet postponed due to Covid

LSU gymnastics has just started their 2022 season, but already it's being put on hold as COVID protocols in the SEC have postponed the Tigers upcoming road meet at Missouri.

A release from LSU stated that the Tigers gymnastics "meet scheduled for Friday, January 14 has been postponed due to COVID protocols within the LSU gymnastics program."

LSU had their opening meet opponent moved around twice as they were scheduled to face off against a team from the West coast, however COVID travel restraints forced them to pull out long ago. West Virginia then stepped in to take on the Tigers in the opener only to back out due to COVID concerns forcing LSU to pencil in Centenary as a late addition.

As for the LSU and Missouri meet, LSU said that the "opportunity to reschedule the meet will be evaluated."