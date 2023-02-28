LSU's online services restored Tuesday after network outage

BATON ROUGE - LSU was impacted by repeated, campus-wide internet outages on Monday and Tuesday

The problem was seemingly resolved Monday evening, but the university's IT department once again reported "sporadic" internet access Tuesday morning. The network was "stable" again later that same afternoon, LSU said in a statement.

The school first confirmed the issues around 1 p.m. Monday, saying the school's online services and apps were impacted. Students and teachers initially reported being unable to turn in assignments or access grades, among other problems.

"I have a calculus test on Wednesday and calculus has been whooping my butt. I really haven't been able to study because I can't log in or do any homework. So hopefully my teacher cancels it on Wednesday but I don't really know, I can't even email him," student Giovanni Kuegah said Monday.

The school said around 5:30 p.m. Monday that its network was restored. LSU said the problems returned around 9 a.m. Tuesday, and it's unclear whether it was resolved as of around 1 p.m. that same afternoon.

The university released the following statement Tuesday afternoon.

Dear Campus Community,

We know you have questions and concerns about why our Internet connection has not been working properly for the past 24 hours. While we continue to investigate this fully, we want to provide you with the facts:

-There is no evidence at this time to indicate this was a cybersecurity/ransomware -incident. This was an Internet connectivity issue.

-There is no evidence at this time that anyone’s personal information has been breached or exposed.

-It is perfectly safe to log into myLSU, Moodle, or any other part of the LSU network.

-We have identified the problem and are fully investigating it.

-Except for a brief outage this morning, our Internet connectivity has been stable today. We anticipate that it will continue to be stable, but if anything changes, we will keep you posted.

To reiterate, we have no evidence to indicate this was a cybersecurity/ransomware incident.

The university has not said what caused the outages.

It's unclear whether the situation has any connection to a similar outage at Southeastern Louisiana University in Hammond. Administrators there said State Police is investigating an incident that forced Southeastern to take its network offline over the weekend. The school is still working to fully restore its online services Monday.

"Paying the amount of money you do to come here, even if hacked or not you should have the capability to keep WIFI open that's pretty standard I believe," student Ian Moggio said.