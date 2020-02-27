LSU's new lineup yields 11 hits and blowout win over Louisiana Tech

BATON ROUGE, La. – The LSU offense erupted for 11 hits in a 7-1 win over in-state opponent Louisiana Tech Wednesday night at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

No. 11 LSU improves to 6-3 on the season with the win while Louisiana Tech drops to 5-3.

The Tigers are back in action Friday night for the first game of the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston. LSU will meet Texas in the first game of the weekend. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT at Minute Maid Park.

Fans can watch Friday night's game and all other games during the weekend on Cox Sports Television or on the AT&T Sports Network. The game will also be available on 98.1 FM in Baton Rouge or online at LSUsports.net/live.

Third baseman Zack Mathis , first baseman Cade Beloso and left fielder Maurice Hampton Jr. led the Tiger offense with a combined seven hits. Mathis was 3-5 at the plate with two RBI and one run. Beloso was 2-4 at the plate with two RBI. Hampton Jr. went 2-2 in the batter's box with three runs, two RBI and a walk.

LSU scored six runs in the first three innings to jump out to a 6-0 lead.

Mathis hit a leadoff single in the bottom of the first and then moved to second on a ground out to second by catcher Alex Milazzo . Mathis scored on an RBI single up the middle by Beloso.

The Tigers put up a three-spot in the second inning as centerfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo drew a leadoff walk and then stole second and moved to third on a wild pitch. Hampton Jr. came to the plate and dropped a double in shallow left that scored DiGiacomo. Shortstop Collier Cranford then reached on a throwing error by pitcher Greg Martinez and advanced to second. Hampton Jr. scored the unearned run on the error.

With one out in the second, Milazzo reached on a fielder's choice that took out Cranford at third. Milazzo then stole second and scored the unearned run on an RBI single to center off the bat of Beloso to give LSU a 4-0 lead.

DiGiacomo hit a two-out single up the middle and moved to second on an error by the pitcher to ignite a two-out rally in the third. Hampton Jr. followed with an RBI single through the left side that scored DiGiacomo, unearned. Hampton Jr. advanced to second on a Cranford base hit. Mathis then singled up the middle to score Hampton Jr., unearned. The two runs gave the Tigers a 6-0 lead after three innings.

Hampton Jr. was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the fifth before stealing second. Mathis then yanked a two-out triple down the right field line that scored Hampton Jr. and gave LSU a 7-0 advantage.

The Bulldogs got on the board in the sixth inning as shortstop Alex Ray hit a one-out single and scored on a double to right center by second baseman Taylor Young.

Junior left-hander Brandon Kaminer (1-0) earned the win in 2.0 innings of work. He struck out one and allowed one hit.

Trent Vietmeier , Jacob Hasty , Aaron George , Eric Walker , Matthew Beck , Nick Storz and Devin Fontenot combined for the last seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits. As a staff, the Tiger pitchers put up eight scoreless innings in the win.

Louisiana Tech starter Greg Martinez (1-1) was charged with the loss. He worked 1.0 inning and allowed four runs on three hits, including two errors and two walks.