LSU's Jared Jones using home runs to give back to community

BATON ROUGE - LSU first baseman Jared Jones is stepping up to the plate to serve the Louisiana community.

The junior is donating $100 to the Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana for every LSU Tiger home run this season.

"Growing up, I never had too many hardships in life, but I saw one time a buddy of mine growing up, you know, lost his brother due to childhood cancer," said Jones. "So for me, just watching that growing up and the impact that had on me and watching him and we ended up playing high school football together, (we) still keep in touch to this day, you know good family friends. Obviously for them nothing's ever going to replace going through something like that but, obviously, I'm very blessed to be in the position I am, and anyway I can help others out."

Jones has hit two home runs already this season. The team has hit 11 overall through 12 games.

The money donated will help fund children suffering from sickness have once-in-a-lifetime experiences with Make-A-Wish.

Tiger fans! Help me make wishes come true this year! Any donations would be greatly appreciate. Thank you and God bless! pic.twitter.com/80FzJamJi2 — Jared Jones (@bearjones_3) February 20, 2025

"Right now in Louisiana alone, there are over 300 "Wish" kids that are waiting for their wish to be granted, and just over 40 of those kiddos live in the greater Baton Rouge area," said Madison Douglas, with Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. "So we definitely have a lot of wishes that are waiting, and lots of work to do in the fundraising area, so this will be a very impactful fundraiser for us.

For more information on the fundraiser, or to donate, click the link below.