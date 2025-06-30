82°
LSU's Jared Jones teams up with Hooters, raises $11K and hundreds of meals for food bank

1 hour 48 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, June 30 2025 Jun 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 3:16 PM June 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

HOUMA — Fresh off a national championship win, LSU first baseman Jared Jones teamed up with Hooters in Houma to raise donations for Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank. 

Jones visited the Hooters location on Sunday, June 29, for the fundraiser. Fans who either donated money or canned goods got autographs and pictures with the national champ. 

In total, the event raised $11,587 and 598 pounds of food for the food bank. 

“A huge THANK YOU to Jared 'Bear' Jones for showing up with heart and humility, to Hooters of Houma for hosting us, and to our amazing LSU-loving community for packing the house and giving big,” the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank said in a news release. 

