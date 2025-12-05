43°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU's Harold Perkins Jr. named member of SEC Community Service Team

1 hour 16 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, December 05 2025 Dec 5, 2025 December 05, 2025 6:11 AM December 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named a member of the SEC Community Service Team.

The SEC names its Community Service Team for each of its 22 league-sponsored sports, highlighting an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Perkins, a fourth-year junior from New Orleans, has been an active member of the Baton Rouge community since he arrived at LSU in 2022, the school said Thursday.

According to LSU, his community involvement includes work with Shop with a Player each Christmas, volunteering every August at the Baton Rouge Food Bank, serving as a mentor at the Baton Rouge Boys and Girls Club After School Program, participating in Read Across America, taking part in the St. Jude's Sports Combine and participating in Empower 225.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days