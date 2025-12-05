LSU's Harold Perkins Jr. named member of SEC Community Service Team

BATON ROUGE – LSU linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. has been named a member of the SEC Community Service Team.

The SEC names its Community Service Team for each of its 22 league-sponsored sports, highlighting an athlete from each school who gives back to his community through superior service efforts.

Perkins, a fourth-year junior from New Orleans, has been an active member of the Baton Rouge community since he arrived at LSU in 2022, the school said Thursday.

According to LSU, his community involvement includes work with Shop with a Player each Christmas, volunteering every August at the Baton Rouge Food Bank, serving as a mentor at the Baton Rouge Boys and Girls Club After School Program, participating in Read Across America, taking part in the St. Jude's Sports Combine and participating in Empower 225.