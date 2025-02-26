LSU's Gavin Guidry not likely to pitch this week due to injury

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team will likely be without one of their pitchers for their week-long trip to Texas.

Tiger junior Gavin Guidry is dealing with a "mid-body" injury according to head coach Jay Johnson, and is likely to return to the mound next week.

Johnson told reporters after Monday night's game that Guidry was scheduled to pitch against Nicholls last week before the game was canceled. The next day, last Thursday, Guidry did not feel good.

LSU plays No. 18 Dallas Baptist at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas Wednesday before playing Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Frisco College Baseball Classic.