LSU's Garrett Nussmeier, Mansoor Delane national players of the week following win against Clemson

BATON ROUGE - LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and cornerback Mansoor Delane were selected as national players of the week for their respective positions after LSU defeated Clemson.

Nussmeier was named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week for completing 28 of 38 pass attempts, throwing for 232 yards and one touchdown against the then-ranked No. 4 Clemson Tigers.

Delane, in his first start for LSU after transferring from Virginia Tech, won the Bednarik Award National Player of the Week. He registered two pass break ups, an interception and two tackles.

LSU center Braelin Moore, who also transferred from Virginia Tech, won SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week as well.