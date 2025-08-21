76°
LSU's defense showing improvement in fall camp with added depth
BATON ROUGE - LSU's defense has come a long way from their historically bad season in 2023.
Now, they're in year two under defensive coordinator, Blake Baker. This offseason, LSU went into the transfer portal to get the best guys they could find. With that, the Tigers added numbers to the defense.
Those numbers are something head coach Brian Kelly says LSU didn't have in his first three years at the helm.
Baker's new and improved defense looking promising during fall camp, but Kelly wants to see how they respond when they get into real games.
No. 9 LSU opens their season at No. 4 Clemson on Aug. 30. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. The game will be televised on WBRZ.
