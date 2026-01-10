LSU's comeback bid falls short, Tigers now 0-3 in SEC play

NASHVILLE - The LSU men's basketball team once again could not overcome a 20-point first half deficit Saturday and fell to 0-3 in SEC play.

The Tigers, without point guard Dedan Thomas again, never led against No. 11 Vanderbilt. LSU cut the Commodores lead to seven in the second half, but Vanderbilt kept the Tigers at bay in an 84-73 win. Vanderbilt improves to 16-0 overall and 3-0 in SEC play.

Max Mackinnon led LSU with a season-high 27 points.

LSU will host Kentucky Wednesday at 6 p.m.