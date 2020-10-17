62°
LSU rowing and the city of New Roads hosting national rowing competition

Saturday, October 17 2020
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: WBRZ Sports

The city of New Roads hosted the Head of the Charles this weekend on the False River in New Roads. For the first time ever college rowing programs such as LSU, Washington, Texas and Michigan took part in the event hosted by the small central Louisiana town. Though the aforementioned schools were competing, due to COVID the race was digital. 

