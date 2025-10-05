LSU rises in AP Top 25 Poll during a bye week See where the Tigers landed

BATON ROUGE — LSU football had a quiet yet promising Week 7 in the AP Top 25 Poll, despite not playing.

The Tigers went up two spots in the rankings this week, as LSU rose to No. 11 following a bye week for the team.

LSU will prepare for its next opponent on Saturday. The Tigers' next game will be against South Carolina in Baton Rouge on Oct. 11.