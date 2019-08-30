LSU ready for first home game with stadium-wide beer sales

BATON ROUGE - Saturday will mark the first home game in which Tiger Stadium will sell alcohol at a majority of its concession stands, and we finally know just how much we'll be paying.

Senior Associate Athletic Director Robert Munson confirmed Monday that fans will be paying $8 for 16 oz. domestic beers and $9 for 16 oz. premium selections. Wine will also cost $9. Each person will be limited to two beers per transaction.

Depending on the size of the concession stand, fans will find varying selections throughout the stadium. The athletics department also says it will monitor fans' preferences and potentially introduce new selections as the season unfolds.

Most concession stands inside the stadium will sell a variety of domestic and imported beer, as well as red and white wines, through the end of the game's third quarter. Stands nearest to the student section will not sell beer and wine.

All drinks must be served in a cup, a valid ID must be supplied, and no more than two alcoholic beverages may be purchased per transaction, per SEC rules.

Beers and wine on the menu include:

Michelob Ultra

Bud Light

Budweiser

Miller Lite

Bon & Viv spiked seltzer

Stella Artois

Karbach Love Street

Karbach Hopadillo

Abita Strawberry Lager

Wine: Cabernet; Pinot Grigio and White Zinfandel.

LSU is also offering a "Safe Driver Tiger" program for all games in Tiger Stadium. Fans who pledge to be a designated driver for their group can sign up to be a designated driver for their group at two locations in Tiger Stadium: northeast field level between gates 8 and 10 and south field level near section 407 and 408.

Fans can begin registering as a designated driver when the stadium opens. Registration closes at the end of the first quarter.

Those fans that sign up to be the “Safe Driver” for their group will be given a voucher for a free bottled water or soft drink. They will also have their hand stamped identifying them as a designated driver.

Each week, LSU will select a “Safe Driver of the Game” and that fan receive a parking pass and two pre-game passes for the next LSU home game.

This year, LSU is welcoming a new Chick-fil-A concession stand at the south end of the stadium.

You can find more information on the beverage policy and code of conduct by clicking here.