LSU ranked No. 9 in AP Top 25 college football preseason rankings

BATON ROUGE — LSU is ranked No. 9 in the AP Top 25 college football preseason rankings.

Texas took the No. 1 spot for the first time in an opening poll, narrowly edging out Penn State by just five points in the closest preseason vote since 1998. Defending champion Ohio State is ranked No. 3.

Ten SEC teams are ranked in the top 25.

LSU is set to play seven ranked teams during the upcoming season, including a season opener against Clemson on Aug. 30, broadcast live on WBRZ. LSU previously ranked No. 9 on the preseason Coaches Poll.

See the full rankings below:

1. Texas

2. Penn State

3. Ohio State

4. Clemson

5. Georgia

6. Notre Dame

7. Oregon

8. Alabama

9. LSU

10. Miami (FL)

11. Arizona State

12. Illinois

13. South Carolina

14. Michigan

15. Florida

16. SMU

17. Kansas State

18. Oklahoma

19. Texas A&M

20. Indiana

21. Ole Miss

22. Iowa State

23. Texas Tech

24. Tennessee

25. Boise State