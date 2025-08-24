92°
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier to wear legendary No. 18 for 2025 season

Sunday, August 24 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier will wear the legendary No. 18 jersey for the 2025 season, the team announced Sunday on social media. 

Nussmeier becomes the first LSU quarterback to wear the number since 2003 national champion Matt Mauck.

The 2025 quarterback and Heisman hopeful joins Tiger legends such as Mauck, running back Jacob Hester, safety Brandon Taylor and cornerback Tre'Davious White in the No. 18 brotherhood.

The announcement comes less than a week before No. 9 ranked LSU heads to Clemson, S.C. to kick off their season against the No. 4 Clemson Tigers. Catch the game at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30 on WBRZ. 

