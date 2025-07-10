LSU QB Brandon Harris looking for Junior Year leap

BATON ROUGE - LSU QB Brandon has drawn from all sources he can to make the "Junior Leap"

The leap, referring to the natural progression several QB's make once they become an upperclassmen. Harris counselling with NFL QBs Robert Griffin III, Teddy Bridgewater, and Zach Mettenberger to see what went into their growth late in their college career.

Harris also drawing from a former SEC QB on his own staff. Wide Receiver coach Dameyune Craig is a former signal caller at Auburn. His experience as a quarterback, not only helping Harris, but also his receivers as they learn what a quarterback is looking for.