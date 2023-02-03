Latest Weather Blog
LSU president meets with Tigerland bar owners Friday
BATON ROUGE - LSU President William Tate met with bar owners in and around Tigerland Friday morning.
The meeting comes after popular bar Reggie's lost its liquor license in the wake of the death of Madison Brooks. Brooks was allegedly served alcohol at the Tigerland bar, and her BAC was four times the legal driving limit, despite her being underage.
The meeting was held in the Lod Cook Alumni Center. Afterward, Tate was reluctant to share exactly what was said inside. However, he did admit they have a long way to go if they plan on stopping underage drinking.
“It’s critical because so many of our students participate in activities in that area, so we’ve just got to secure everything around there for a geospatial perspective as we can. If we can do that, we’ll mitigate as much possible risk as we can,” Tate said.
Tate told WBRZ that all the business owners in the area were in attendance.
“I think everybody in that room is open to working together. I felt that from them. I just think the proof is in the pudding, so to speak. We’ve got to press in and go hard to really clean up that situation," Tate said.
The meeting was not open to the public. WBRZ will have more information about what transpired at the meeting as details become available.
