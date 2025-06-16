LSU practices at Nebraska Omaha ahead of Monday's CWS game against UCLA

OMAHA, Nebraska - The LSU baseball team spent part of Father's Day Sunday prepping for Monday's showdown with UCLA in the College World Series.

The Tigers practiced at the University of Nebraska at Omaha on Sunday afternoon, following their Saturday night win over Arkansas.

Anthony Eyanson will start on the mound for LSU on Monday night. He looks to follow up on Kade Anderson's strong pitching performance against the Razorbacks. On the other side of the ball, The Tigers want a better performance at the plate, following 16 strikeouts and just six hits against Arkansas.

Monday's matchup with No. 15 UCLA starts at 6 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN.