LSU postpones May graduation ceremonies until further notice
BATON ROUGE - LSU is postponing commencement ceremonies for the spring semester.
LSU President Thomas Galligan released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying the university has postponed all graduation ceremonies until further notice. The president's statement says the university is working to ensure that all students have an opportunity to participate in a commencement ceremony in the future.
A message from @LSUpresident regarding commencement:— LSU (@LSU) March 24, 2020
Dear LSU family,
I write to tell you that we have made the difficult decision to postpone the May commencement ceremonies - including the @LSUVetMed and @LSULawCenter ceremonies - due to the ongoing public health emergency.
You can read the full statement from the university president here: https://www.lsu.edu/coronavirus/messages/email/03-24-commencement-update.php
