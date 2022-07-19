LSU opening Popeyes on campus in late fall

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced Tuesday they will be welcoming Popeyes as the newest dining option on campus in the fall.

The Popeyes will be located inside The 5 and have counter service, a dine-in option and a walk-up window to place orders. LSU says students will be able to pay with TigerCASH, Paw Points, credit cards and cash.

LSU will be the first school in the SEC to have a Popeyes on campus.