LSU officials investigating how student ended up in hospital Monday

BATON ROUGE - LSU says it's looking into what happened over the weekend that led to a student being hospitalized.

In a statement, a university spokesperson said it appeared the male student was taken to a hospital Monday morning after an incident off campus the previous evening.

"We are aware of a student being brought to a local hospital yesterday morning. At this time, our thoughts and prayers are with the student and his family. While our first priority is that student's health and safety, the university is looking into the circumstances that occurred off campus overnight leading to him being hospitalized."

The university says the incident remains under investigation, and police will determine whether there will be any criminal charges.