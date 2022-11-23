LSU moves up to No. 5 in latest CFP ranking

Baton Rouge - LSU Football has moved up one spot to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff ranks.

The Tigers held off USC for that fifth position in the rankings and will have to win out in order to have a shot at making the final four spots for the playoffs.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SELECTION COMMITTEE RANKINGS Games Played through Saturday, November 19

Rank Team Overall Record

1 Georgia 11-0

2 Ohio State 11-0

3 Michigan 11-0

4 TCU 11-0

5 LSU 9-2

6 Southern California 10-1

7 Alabama 9-2

8 Clemson 10-1

9 Oregon 9-2

10 Tennessee 9-2

11 Penn State 9-2

12 Kansas State 8-3

13 Washington 9-2

14 Utah 8-3

15 Notre Dame 8-3

16 Florida State 8-3

17 North Carolina 9-2

18 UCLA 8-3

19 Tulane 9-2

20 Mississippi 8-3

21 Oregon State 8-3

22 UCF 8-3

23 Texas 7-4

24 Cincinnati 9-2