LSU men's hoops tumbles in the polls after two-loss week

Darius Days courtesy of LSUsports.net

The LSU men's basketball team dropped in the latest Associated Press poll after losing two SEC games in one week.

LSU head coach Will Wade's Tigers fell six positions in the polls, falling from #13 back to #19 after a rough week on the court that included two road losses to Alabama and Tennessee.

The Tigers are currently riding a three game losing streak and their record is now 15-4 on the year with all four losses coming in SEC play.

Injuries and inconsistent play of offense have been the story for the Tigers recent slump, however coach Wade feels optimistic that once he gets his team healthy they will once again be a contender in the conference and in the nation.

“I got to make some changes," Wade said following the Tigers 64-50 loss at Tennessee. "I’ve got to take a little bit more control,” Wade said noting that changes in personnel and scheme were on the way. “I've given our guys a little bit too much freedom, and we’re obviously not doing what we need to do with that freedom, I've got to take a little bit more control back over everything.”

LSU will be back in action Wednesday night at the Maravich Center hosting Texas A&M.