Latest Weather Blog
LSU men's hoops survives scare from Baton Rouge native to down PVU 104-90
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers had hoped to use one of their last remaining non-conference games as a tune-up to work on some problem areas before SEC play starts in the new year, but former Scotlandville Hornet and one-time Southern Jaguars Tai'Reon Joseph had plans on being a problem all his own for the hometown Tigers.
Joseph blew up for a game high 34 points and along with fellow Prairie View Panther teammate Dontae Horne who poured in 24 points, the pair took a 56-51 lead into the halftime locker room over the hosting Tigers.
"That was a phenomenal performance from them in the first half," LSU head coach Matt McMahon said following the game.
"Obviously, I want us to be a whole lot better defensively; it's our job to make the opponent miss. The shot making from (Tai'Reon) Joseph and (Dontae) Horne was just really special. You'll see those highlight tapes going out to professional agents for years to come, they were terrific."
Prairie View shot a red-hot 77% from three-point range in the first half and it wasn't until LSU started to pound the paint and slow the game down a touch at the free throw line that they were able to claw back into contention and ultimately take the lead en route to the 104-90 victory.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
At least 5 killed after Mexican Navy plane on medical mission crashes...
-
East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office hosts Holiday Ham Giveaway at Glen Oaks...
-
LaPlace woman accused of setting house on fire with a child inside
-
Man jailed on attempted murder charge in Gonzales drive-by shooting investigation
-
Gov. Landry announces flags will be at half-staff for four days to...
Sports Video
-
LSU basketball survives scare from former Scotlandville star
-
REPORT: LSU is expected to hire Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin...
-
LSU women's basketball handles UT-Arlington at home, wins 110-45
-
Southern pivots to hire Ken Merchant as offensive coordinator
-
LSU wide receiver Aaron Anderson declares for the NFL Draft