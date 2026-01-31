LSU men's basketball tops South Carolina in overtime

COLUMBIA, S.C. - LSU men's basketball fought for 40 minutes and then some in their second match up with South Carolina. After a nail-biter in the second half, the Tigers went into overtime and came out on top 92-87.

LSU started the game with efficiency. They made 14 of their 26 first-half shots, and their largest lead was by 13. Every Tiger on the floor got on the stat sheet.

Toward the end of the first half, the Gamecocks began clawing back and got within one of LSU's lead. The Tigers led 36-35 at halftime.

The second and half was a back-and-forth battle between the two. South Carolina got as much as a five-point lead in the second half, but LSU continues to recover and catch up. Mike Nwoko led the team in the second half with 14 points.

LSU tied the game 78-78 with about a minute and a half left in regulation.

The Tigers and Gamecocks went into the five-minute overtime period and it was more of the same. It was mostly free throws by both teams, but a Max Mackinnon three-pointer and a Marquel Sutton dunk with three seconds left sealed the win for the Tigers.

LSU shot the ball 51.7% from the field, 40.9% from the three-point line and 84% from the free throw line.

LSU improves to 14-8 on the season and 2-7 in SEC play. They are back in Baton Rouge next Saturday to take on Georgia.