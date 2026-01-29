LSU men's basketball tip time change at South Carolina

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tigers start time for their road game at South Carolina has been adjusted by the SEC offices due to a winter weather forecast.

The men’s basketball game at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina will now have a start time of Noon instead of the originally scheduled 5 p.m. start.

The game will now be streamed on SECN+ and broadcast on the affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network.

This will be the second consecutive Saturday the Tigers have had their start time changed. Last Saturday’s game in Fayetteville with LSU was moved to 4 p.m. from 7:30 p.m. because of heavy snowfall during the day last Saturday.