LSU men's basketball sets full 2024-25 season schedule
BATON ROUGE – The LSU men's basketball team's full upcoming 2024-25 schedule is set as the Southeastern Conference released all of the upcoming conference games on Tuesday afternoon.
LSU will face a daunting challenge to start their season as they will play four of their first six SEC games on the road, however they will have the benefit of four of their last six games at home to conclude the conference slate.
The LSU Tigers will open SEC play against Vanderbilt at home in the Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday, Jan. 4.
The nine weekday games are listed with two dates as the Tuesday/Wednesday game decisions have not been made by the league and its television partners.
Here as of Aug. 20 is the complete LSU men’s basketball schedule:
LSU BASKETBALL 2024-25 NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
(HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPITALS)
NOVEMBER
Wed. 6/ULM
Sun. 10/ALABAMA STATE
Thurs.14/at Kansas State
Tues. 19/CHARLESTON SOUTHERN
Greenbrier Tipoff – White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
Fri. 22/vs. Pittsburgh
Sun. 24/vs. UCF or Wisconsin
Fri. 29/NORTHWESTERN STATE
DECEMBER
SEC/ACC Challenge
Tues. 3/FLORIDA STATE
Sun. 8/FLORIDA GULF COAST
Sat. 14/vs. SMU (DFW Neutral Site)
Tues. 17/STETSON
Sun. 22/NEW ORLEANS
Sun. 29/MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE
JANUARY
Sat. 4/VANDERBILT
Tues-Wed 7-8/at Missouri
Sat. 11/At Ole Miss
Tues-Wed 14-15/ARKANSAS
Sat. 18/at Texas A&M
Sat. 25/at Alabama
Tues-Wed 28-29/AUBURN
FEBRUARY
Sat. 1/TEXAS
Tues-Wed 4-5/at Georgia
Sat. 8/OLE MISS
Tues-Wed 11-12/at Arkansas
Sat. 15/OKLAHOMA
Tues-Wed 18-19/SOUTH CAROLINA
Sat. 22/FLORIDA
Tues-Wed 25-26/TENNESSEE
MARCH
Sat. 1/at Mississippi State
Tues-Wed 4-5/at Kentucky
Sat. 8/TEXAS A&M
12-16/SEC Tournament (NASHVILLE)
