57°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU men's basketball remains undefeated as they beat Charleston Southern 77-68

2 hours 38 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, November 19 2024 Nov 19, 2024 November 19, 2024 10:13 PM November 19, 2024 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Brie Andras

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball defeated Charleston Southern in a game that could've easily gotten away from them.

The Tigers struggled to maintain a lead throughout the game. The game was tied 15 times with 12 lead changes. Charleston Southern had a five point lead at halftime with a 34-29 score.

LSU's starters combined for just nine points in the first half, while the bench had 20 points. The team shot just 37% in the first half.

However, in the second half, the Tigers came to life. The starters combined for 34 second half points and shot the ball significantly better at 62.5% from the floor.

The momentum shifted in favor of the Purple and Gold with about 12 minutes left to play in the game. LSU eventually got out to a double digit lead and finished the game with a win.

The final score was 77-68.

Trending News

LSU will travel to West Virginia later this week for the Greenbrier Tip-Off. They will face Pittsburgh on Friday at 1:30 p.m. on CBSSN.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days