LSU men's basketball remains undefeated as they beat Charleston Southern 77-68

BATON ROUGE - LSU men's basketball defeated Charleston Southern in a game that could've easily gotten away from them.

The Tigers struggled to maintain a lead throughout the game. The game was tied 15 times with 12 lead changes. Charleston Southern had a five point lead at halftime with a 34-29 score.

LSU's starters combined for just nine points in the first half, while the bench had 20 points. The team shot just 37% in the first half.

However, in the second half, the Tigers came to life. The starters combined for 34 second half points and shot the ball significantly better at 62.5% from the floor.

The momentum shifted in favor of the Purple and Gold with about 12 minutes left to play in the game. LSU eventually got out to a double digit lead and finished the game with a win.

The final score was 77-68.

LSU will travel to West Virginia later this week for the Greenbrier Tip-Off. They will face Pittsburgh on Friday at 1:30 p.m. on CBSSN.