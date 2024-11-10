73°
LSU men's basketball pulls away late to beat Alabama State, 74-61
BATON ROUGE - The LSU men's basketball team is 2-0, but Sunday's win over Alabama State did not come easy.
The Tigers trailed the Hornets 32-26 at the half, and 48-38 with 12:26 left in regulation, but finished the game on a 36-13 run to win 74-61.
Cam Carter led the Tigers with 21 points. Jordan Sears added 18 points and four assists.
LSU (2-0) plays at Kansas State on Thursday, November 14 at 8 p.m.
